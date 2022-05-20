The untimely death of Sidharth Shukla sent shockwaves across the nation, as the actor seemed super active and healthy. Post his demise, his fans still trend the actor’s name on social media and now they’re slamming Vishal Kotian who recently released a song, Jeena Zaroori Hai. Kotian seems to have released the song without his family’s permission as Sid’s associate shared a note that his family had shared earlier regarding the release of his certain projects.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the late actor took his last breath on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 after suffering cardiac arrest. Many felt there’s some foul play but police later assured everyone there was nothing as such.

Advertisement

Recently, Vishal Kotian released a music video, Jeena Zaroori Hai that features Sidharth Shukla and actress Dipika Tripathy. However, Kotian is now facing backlash on Twitter, as netizens claim no one reached out to the late actors’ family for permission. Few comments are even liked by Shehnaaz Gill who slammed Vishal.

After the song’s release, netizens started trending STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA and SHAME ON VISHAL KOTIAN. Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Not exactly quoting but didn’t Vishal say that this was shot way earlier, Sidharth decided to drop the idea himself. He didn’t want it to release for some reason, which is completely understandable, and if you liked the song so fuckin much you could have reshot it,” another wrote, “Permission ke bina yeh sab kiya isse problem hai Respect his family He was a family man and now we will show you what is respect,” a third user wrote, “Without asking his family & keeping in mind the need to take their consent, a video is been released on yt by a a so called educated actor of our industry. Slow Claps.”

A fourth user wrote, “for those with there own secret agenda, here’s a clear difference between what sidharth WANTED and did NOT WANT as his projects, as put out by his own people,” a fifth user “She’s spoken, she’ll fight for him and so would we! Honestly this hurts so much, people stooping to this level just for money? a few seconds of fame? how bloody inhumane and insensitive can you be?.”

Permission ke bina yeh sab kiya isse problem hai Respect his family He was a family man and now we will show you what is respect

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth 💫❤️🌟 (@Burhan_R0ckstar) May 20, 2022

Just got to know it that girne ki koi limit nhi hoti h Without asking his family & keeping in mind the need to take their consent,a video is been released on yt by a a so called educated actor of our industry Slow Claps

Don't give a flying fu*k to it

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Nikki Tamboli Fam (@FamNikki) May 20, 2022

Not exactly quoting but didn't Vishal say that this was shot way earlier,Sidharth decided to drop the idea himself

He didn't want it to release for some reason,which is completely understandable, and if you liked the song so fuckin much you could have reshot it. — Ishi ):) (@peelidaal) May 20, 2022

for those with there own secret agenda, here’s a clear difference between what sidharth WANTED and did NOT WANT as his projects, as put out by his own people STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/spqKp5i7qu — Amrita (@anyrandom11) May 20, 2022

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA Atleast think of a mother who had lost her only son… We can atleast respect a mother's emotion…#SIDHARTHSHUKLA — Diksha sidnaaz (@Sidnaaz78) May 20, 2022

She’s spoken, she’ll fight for him and so would we! Honestly this hurts so much, people stooping to this level just for money? a few seconds of fame? how bloody inhumane and insensitive can you be? Stop Using Sidharth Shukla kyunki sherni phaad ke rakh degi😤 pic.twitter.com/HFLQZufxz3 — Tan🦋🖤 • SKGS 🌻 (@biryaniXwine) May 20, 2022

Last year when Vishal Kotian talked about releasing the song, Sidharth Shukla’s family without taking anyone’s name shared a statement that reads, “We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there are projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with.”

Must Read: Hina Khan Is Disheartened For Not Being Invited For The Opening Ceremony Of Cannes 2022: “There Is An Elitist System, Which Still Exists”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram