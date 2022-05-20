A few days back, the 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off and the opening ceremony was star-studded as the artists from all across the world attended the event. From India, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kamal Haasan, Nawazuddin Siddiquie, and singer Mame Khan, among others were present. Meanwhile, Hina Khan who is creating a lot of buzz with her red carpet looks feels disheartened after not being invited for the same and shares that they could have at least called her as the audience member.

The actress who made her Cannes debut in 2019 is looking ravishing this year too. For the unversed, the Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata fame is at the prestigious event for the poster launch of her movie, Country of the Blind. Her upcoming Indo-English film is based on H.G. Wells’ novel of the same name.

On the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan spoke with Film Companion and shared her disappointment after she did not receive an invite to the opening ceremony. She also claims that there’s still some elitist attitude against television stars. The actress further asserts that she would’ve loved to attend the opening as an audience member so that could’ve cheered for other Indian stars.

Hina Khan said, “We all belong to the same industry, we all belong to the entertainment business, we have all come here to represent India. I am very excited to launch the poster of my film, everyone there knows that I’m coming to launch the poster of my film… I was very excited… Then comes the news…”

She added, “There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country.”

Hina Khan concluded by saying that she believes in being vocal and adds, “Let the world know how I feel.”

