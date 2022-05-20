It’s curtains for Jayeshbhai Jordaar as the film has closed its first week at 17.50 crores*. This was apparent when the film took a very poor opening of 3.25 crores and then critical acclaim as well as audience word of mouth was missing. Post that the rest of the weekend as well as the weekdays continued in a scripted manner as the trending was pretty much like Jersey. As a result, there was no surprise quotient or shock value in the way the proceedings took place.

In hindsight, this could well have been a straight-to-OTT release. It was a noble step on part of Yash Raj Films to bring their films first in theatres. However, there was a lot of time to ponder over this decision and the poor result of so many true big screen affairs as well in the last couple of months at least should have acted as a decision-changing factor. Had this been an OTT release, at least the film could have breathed a bit better and over a period of time found some sort of audience. Moreover, the audience word of mouth would have been there.

The disastrous box office response to Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a wakeup call for many other relatively smaller content based films to opt for an OTT release instead as that would be better from both commerce as well as prestige standpoint. When released straight on digital, a film is looked at with a different lens and hence the reactions are not as harsh and brutal as they turn out to be when there is failure at the box office. Yes, there is far lesser avenue to make additional money but then there is some sort of minimum guarantee that comes in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

