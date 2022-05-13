Right after Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bollywood Ranveer Singh’s most awaited and recently launched film Jayeshbhai Jordaar according to the latest reports has now been leaked on pirated sites.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar being the most awaited film of 2022, has finally now hit the theatres and is garnering some awesome responses from the audiences as well as the critics for carrying the subject of ‘female feticide’ phenomenally. However, right on the day of its release, the film now falls prey to pirated sites. Read on!

As per the latest reports, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar has now been made available to download in HD quality by infamous pirated sites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz. This comes amidst the film’s strong clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Not only this, but the film also has Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness as a hurdle that needs to be surpassed at the box office.

The notorious pirated sites have now turned out to be the biggest pain for the entertainment industry and its makers. However, we aren’t sure if Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s box office collections will suffer or not due to this menace. Only time will tell.

This isn’t the first film that’s fallen prey to the clutches of pirated sites. Movies like Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR, Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast, and many more films have also been leaked online just a few hours after their release.

Meanwhile, talking about the film revolves around the harsh horror of female feticide that still happens in India. The film stars Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana and many more other actors, along with Ranveer.

Is watching Ramveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar your plan this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

