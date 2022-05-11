With films releasing on a pan-India basis, the entertainment industry is getting bigger and bigger with every passing day. Indian films are doing a business of 1000 crores at the global level and that’s huge in terms of number and scale. In a recent interview, actor Manoj Bajpayee has opened up on the box-office and took a dig at the 1000 crores business globally without mentioning the names of films including KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Besides the box office, the actor also spoke about how OTT platforms are a ‘boon’ in the country and how actors like him are busy getting work on the same. Talking about the box office successes lately, Yash starrer KGF 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR have done incredible business not just in the country but globally. In fact, Vivek Agnihotri’s small-budget film ‘The Kashmir Files’ performed amazingly well at the box office.

Speaking to Puja Talwar in a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee opened up on films doing businesses of 1000 crores and how no one is talking about the performances or content of the films. He said, “Koi baat hi nahi karraha hai ki film kaesi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai performances kaesi hai. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai? Kya hai na hum sab ₹1000 crore aur ₹300 crore aur ₹400 crore mein phasein huye hai. Yeh jhagda kaayi saalon se chal raha hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi (No one wants to talk about the film or the performances or contribution of the other departments. We are all stuck in collections of ₹1000 crore, ₹400 crore and ₹300 crore. This debate has been going on for a long time and I don’t think it will end).”

Talking about OTT platforms, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Now critics are saying ‘Why don’t you make films like them? Why is your film not working?’ It’s been asked to those in the mainstream. Those in the mainstream are being put in the witness box by their own mainstream critics. As for me, I was never a part of that world. I used to go sometimes to that world for some reason but would come back again. For us getting our film released in theatres was tough before. Now it gets tougher due to the ₹1000 crore films. OTT has been a boon. It was a boon for actors like me. It was a boon for so many other talents, so many other faculties. It’s heartwarming to see all of them busy and consumed by OTT and such amazing work that they are doing.”

For those of you who don’t know, the actor has been a part of a few OTT films and shows and happens to be a lead actor in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’ which happens to be one of the highest-rated and critically acclaimed web-series in the country.

What are your thoughts on Manoj Bajpayee talking about the box office pressure on the films? Tell us in the comments below.

