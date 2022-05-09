KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has really enjoyed a monumental success and is yet to get exhausted in its box office run. The film is currently in its 4th week and is yet to lose its grip. On its way to hitting the 420 crore mark soon, the epic actioner has already minted a huge profit.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, KGF 2’s Hindi distribution rights were reportedly bought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment at 90 crores. While the sum looks huge for a dubbed film, the returns are out of this world. In fact, it’s something that even Bollywood troubles in achieving.

Advertisement

At the end of the 4th weekend, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) made a huge total of 412.80 crores at the box office. If we subtract the cost from the total, the profit stands at 322.80 crores. If we convert it into a percentage, it goes up to 358.66%. As the film is yet to slow down, the returns are expected to see a big hike in the coming days.

It’s the second film of 2022 to earn a profit of over 100%. The first spot is held by The Kashmir Files which stands at an untouchable number of 1162.50%.

Meanwhile, after the humongous success of ‘KGF Chapter 2, the real heroes behind the screen have started cornering the limelight.

Ujwal Kulkarni, the editor of the movie, has caught the attention of the country for his work as an editor. The young man is all set to edit Prashanth Neel‘s upcoming film Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’.

The 20-year-old from Kalaburagi used to edit short films and make fan edits. Prashanth Neel liked his edit of ‘KGF Chapter 1’, and took him to make a teaser cut for ‘KGF 2’. Impressed by Ujwal’s work, Neel had put the editing work of the entire movie in Ujwal’s hands.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office (Worldwide): Manages 4th Best MCU Opening Of All Time With Its Bumper Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube