KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has done the unthinkable by crossing the mark of 400 crores at the Indian box office. With its entry into the 400 crore club, director Prashanth Neel has jumped in Koimoi’s Directors’ Ranking, just like Yash did in Star Ranking. Scroll below for more details.

For those who don’t know, just like Star Ranking, here in Koimoi Directors’ Ranking (also known as Directors’ Power Index), we rank the filmmakers (Hindi films) based on their films in the respective box office coveted clubs. For example, a film in 100 crore club will earn 100 points, a film in 200 crore club will earn 200 points and so on. 50 points are given for a film in the top 10 Hindi grossers in overseas.

Earlier, Prashanth Neel had 300 points to his name but has now got 100 points with KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) crossing the 400 crore mark. He jumped two places up to grab the 8th spot on the Directors’ Ranking by surpassing Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points) and Siddharth Anand (400 points). Despite sharing equal points with Siddharth, Neel is placed above as he has one 400 crore grosser.

Meanwhile, in Star Ranking, Yash climbed three spots up by knocking down Ayushmann Khurrana (350 points), Varun Dhawan (400 points) and Tiger Shroff (400 points) with his 400 points.

