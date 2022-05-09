While Bollywood slowed down in the past two years, thanks to the pandemic, looks like life is finally back on track and the slate for the next year is pretty full already. Almost all studios and leading superstars have already lined up and taken a bid on their release dates for their big budget movies. Two of these massive event films that are already confirmed are Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar’s Starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki.

While the two have become two of the most anticipated movies to be releasing in 2023, there’s a catch. If you are unversed, both the films are set for a Christmas 2023 release. Which means Shah Rukh and Taapsee will clash at the Box Office with Akshay and Tiger. It is touted to one of the biggest clashes and the fact that it’s the New Year’s week makes it even more intense.

Tiger Shroff recently joined Koimoi as he was gearing up for the release of his film Heropanti 2. It was then that he decided to open up on the clash and also talk about his excitement about working with Akshay Kumar and also watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Read on.

In an exclusive conversation, when Tiger Shroff was asked about clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on Christmas 2023 as his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also releases on the same day, the actor said, “I haven’t thought about that really. I was just happy about the fact that I got a chance to work with Akshay sir and before that I worked with Hrithik (Roshan) sir in War. So I am very much looking forward to Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan with Akshay sir. Because I am a huge fan of him on screen and off screen. So looking forward to learning so much from him and looking forward to watching Shah Rukh sir in Rajkumar Hirani Ji’s film as well. That will be so much fun to watch yaa.”

Tiger Shroff also got candid about the harsh criticism and trolls that came his way early on in his career. In the same exclusive conversation with us, he said, “You know initially I was very sensitive when I first got launched. Because I was subject to that very early on. Growing up being my Father’s son, I always used to see people celebrating my father and I was very proud of that. And I thought that’s what heros are about. They get celebrated. But in my case it was, of course, when films work it changes, but initially people started trolling me for my looks and you know and for lot of that stuff which I took to heart.”

“I was not used to that and was subjected to that very early. But that being said I am very grateful to have faced everything so early on in my career. Now I have reached a phase where none of that really matters to me,” Tiger Shroff added.

Check the conversation right here:

