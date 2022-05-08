Watching Bollywood Anurag Basu’s films is a delight to the eye. The right cast, storyline, and cinematography, help him bring magic on screen. Just a day ago, we had reported about the amazing news of the director making his next film with Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

Now, we have seen Mr Perfectionist and the chocolate boy of Bollywood sharing screen space for a mere minute in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. The news of seeing them throughout a film that was directed by Anurag was the best thing that ever happened. However, it now looks like the rumours aren’t quite true. Read on.

Recently director Anurag Basu has confirmed that he is not working on any project with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. The director took it to his Twitter handle where he stated that it was his dream to bring these two extremely talented actors together on screen, but for now, it is not the truth.

Taking it to his Twitter account, Anurag Basu addressed the netizens stating that the rumours of him working with Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan that are going around are all false. On 7th May, Anurag wrote to the fans stating, rumoured “Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir… Wish it was true! (sic).”

Woke up to the news of my new film with Amir and Ranbir… Wish it was true! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) May 7, 2022

Well for the unversed, according to the report as per Pinkvilla where an insider stated that Aamir and Ranbir are working together with Anurag for a project. The source had said, “Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualized by AKP aka. Aamir Khan Production, its Basu, has come on board to weave a screenplay with the in-house team of actors. The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output.”

The source also added “Being the perfectionist that Aamir is, he wants to have a visual blueprint of what the film would look like. If everything falls in the right place, the film will take off sometime next year. Right now, it’s in a very very nascent stage, with the two actors agreeing in principle on the idea of coming together on one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles.”

