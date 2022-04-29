Bollywood’s highly renowned and artistic director Karan Johar is not only famous for his magnum opus, drama-filled films but is also pretty known to speak what he has owned his mind, including openly talking about his own s*xuality.

However, did you know the K3G director has once opened up about losing virginity in his own memoir? If not then you surely need to give this one a read.

Karan Johar has always been very tight-lipped about his s*xuality in order to avoid all the trolls that come his way. However, he finally chose to open up about it in his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ which was released in the year 2016. The revelation he made in his book came as a big surprise to the readers.

Mentioning his first s*xual encounter, Karan Johar in his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ revealed that he was 26 when he first lost his virginity. However, what came more as a shocker was that he had to pay for his first s*x. Karan in his book confessed that his first time left him highly disappointed as he was not s*xually experienced and could not consummate the first time he paid for s*x. The quote from his book read, “This time, I walked out with guilt. I felt miserable. It’s not that the s*xual release was fun. It just seemed a bit stupid; it seemed fake because obviously, the person assigned to please you is going to please you artificially.”

Well, that indeed was shocking!

On the professional front, Karan Johar is all set to return back as a director with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star Ranveer Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

