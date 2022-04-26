Karan Johar is currently one of the top filmmakers in India as many aspiring actors dream about working with his production Dharma. For the last few years, KJo has expanded his reach by producing some top regional Indian films. In a recent chat with a leading portal, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shares his views on the rise of South films and what the Bollywood industry can learn from them.

Advertisement

Son of Yash Johar, KJo debuted as a filmmaker with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for which he earned the National Film Award and a Filmfare award. The filmmaker was known for bringing larger than life family and romantic dramas, for the last few years he has also produced some biopics like Raazi, Shershaah, among others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Johar was recently speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit with film critic Mayank Sharma. The filmmaker during the interview admits that he ‘falls prey to herd mentality’ and says he has not created anything new as he just followed the trend. He also refers to RRR director SS Rajamouli as the biggest Indian filmmaker.

Karan Johar said, “I am putting myself in the same bracket when I say that Hindi cinema, I feel sometimes we fall prey to herd mentality. We shift the focus from the eye to the ball and go to what’s happening around us. We tend to do that all the time. I’ve done it myself.”

He adds, “I’ve done the same, I have followed the same. I have not created many paths. I have followed trends. That is what happens in Hindi cinema. We sometimes lose the courage of our convictions and so filmmakers also get carried away with this wavering energy.”

Karan Johar further asserts how the filmmakers in the South industry have been doing their own thing and not trying to copy any other industry, “They’re not looking at what we are doing or what Hollywood is doing. They’re doing their thing. Their syntax has remained the same, they have up their technology and we have a lot to catch up with.”

“But I feel sometimes as we lose the courage of our convictions, there are certain filmmakers who haven’t, like Sanjay Leela Bhansali does what he wants to do, Rohit Shetty too does what he wants to do, he is not listening to intellectuals, critics or Instagram. He’s doing his thing.”

Karan Johar says he’s impressed by the box office collection of RRR and he calls SS Rajamouli the biggest Indian filmmaker.

Must Read: Never Back Down: Revolt: B-Town Actor Neetu Chandra Receives Acclaims From CM Nitish Kumar, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain For Bagging A Ticket To Hollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube