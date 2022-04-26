Shahid Kapoor has had quite a journey in his professional career. From debuting as a chocolate boy in Ishq Vishk to playing versatile characters in Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, Jab We Met – he’s done it all. The actor has now confessed that all his earnings directly go to wife Mira Rajput who decides what he should spend it on. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Shahid has been busy promoting Jersey that co-stars Mrunal Thakur. The sports drama has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and currently struggling at the box office with a competition like KGF Chapter 2. It has made a collection of around 15.5 crores* at the box office.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with Curly Tales, Shahid Kapoor was asked if he spends all his money or saves it. To this, the actor responded, “Pehle all out ho jata tha main magar ab nahi (previously, I used to spend all my money but not now). I am a family man now, mere bachhe hain, biwi hai (I have a wife and kids). Permission leni padti hai, sochna padta hai (I have to take permission and think about it before spending money).”

Shahid Kapoor continued, “I didn’t take her permission for my boys trip though, that’s my right. I think every guy deserves a boys’ trip once in a while.”

During the conversation, Shahid also praised his wife and revealed that Mira Rajput is great at cooking. She specializes in continental food but he’s only had the opportunity to have it twice in their 7 years of marriage.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Getting Rejected By A Girl, Promising Her That He’ll Be On TV Someday But She Wasn’t Ever Allowed To Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube