Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making headlines for the past few days. Reports of their alleged break-up began grabbing everyone’s attention. Amidst these rumours, the two even shared cryptic posts on their respective social media handles.

The Shershaah actor shared a stunning picture of himself from his recent work trip to Turkey. Sharing the picture, the actor captioned it, “A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin”. Kiara too shared a picture of herself from a photoshoot where she can be seen in a garden appreciating the beauty of bougainvillaea.

As break up rumours is making rounds, Sidharth Malhotra has reacted to Kiara Advani’s Instagram reel that she had shared on her Instagram as she kicked off her upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ promotions. His latest move has seemingly confused many and speculations indicate that the break-up was all a rumour.

Several media reports have claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have stopped meeting each other. It is also worth pointing out that they have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

ETimes report also cited a source claiming that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have broken up. “Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon),” the source said.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is busy promoting ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which has Kartik Aaryan opposite her. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Apart from this, she will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu‘ opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will be also seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’. Currently, he is filming Rohit Shetty’s maiden OTT series ‘Indian Police Force’.

