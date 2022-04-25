Karan Johar hosted the chat show Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show gave us many memorable moments from celebrity gossip and controversies. The sixth season of the chat show culminated in 2019.

Since then some fans have been waiting for a new season of the chat show. Back in 2020, rumours claimed that the show going off-air for good but the latest report claimed that the ace filmmaker and his team are all geared up to start shooting for the new season of KWK.

While it was a long wait for fans to watch their favourite chat show, some are not too thrilled about the new season of Koffee with Karan. Some users called for a boycott of the chat show whereas some raked up a Nepotism debate about the show.

A Twitter user wrote, “We will boycott,” while another user tweeted, “Sabse bada bhadwa hai ye Bollywood ka.” So let’s take a look at some of the reactions from netizens.

Sabse bada bhadwa hai ye bollywood ka — I K (@Being_Izhar_) April 25, 2022

We will boycott — Bhoot (@Bhoot83795679) April 25, 2022

No big names. Flop season. — Being Jayadev (@Jaidevvv) April 25, 2022

Same old nepo kids making fun of outsiders — Marwadi (@intolerantdude) April 25, 2022

Why this gay coming again oh sorry guy — Reymar-1528 (@AbZaYn3) April 25, 2022

Band karo ye english show — 🎭 (@navyyIND) April 25, 2022

I think this season is being mad primarily to promote Bhramastra — RJ (@TenaliRaama) April 25, 2022

Pehli guest kangana or Vivek agnihotri hone chahiye 🤓 — 𝕊𝕜 🌎💫❤️ (@SnehaSh5027) April 25, 2022

Whoes life Karan joker is going to ruin this time.

And his #Bollywood gang killed so many innocent — Bani I AM SSRIAN (@BaniPillai) April 25, 2022

As reported by Pinkvilla, the new season of the Koffee With Karan show will be a star-studded season, with almost the entire industry expected to join the coffee table conversation. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season.

The newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also expected to grace the chat show as their first on-screen appearance post-wedding on Koffee with Karan season 7. The report even cited a source revealing when the chat show will go on floors.

“Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May,” said a source to the publication.

Going by this, Koffee With Karan is expected to go on air from the month of June on Star Network.

