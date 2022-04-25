Ajay Devgn breaks the internet with a peppy rap number in his collaboration with social media influencer Yash Raj Mukhate for Runway 34

Ajay turns a rapper with social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate as a part of the promotions for his upcoming directorial Runway 34.

Yashraj Mukhate who is known for his musical remixes to the dialogues and had the world dancing to his tunes, has done one of its kind collaboration with superstar Ajay Devgn.

We cannot wait to see this becoming a new sensation on social media!! Directed & Produced by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 is all set to release around Eid on April 29, 2022!

Inspired by gritty, true incidents, Ajay Devgn is set to take cine-goers on a choppy journey with passengers and crew’s lives hanging in peril. Faced with an inquiry, the pilot needs to defend his corner and honour.

