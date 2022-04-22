Ajay Devgn Opens Up About Whether Bollywood Is Feeling Threatened By South Indian Films, Says “The Same Thing Was Said About Hollywood, But Nothing Happened”

Ajay Devgn is in the news nowadays as he is busy promoting his next Runway 34. While promoting the soon-to-release thriller film – directed by him, Ajay was asked whether Bollywood is feeling threatened by South movies. Read on to know what he said.

For those who don’t know, post the release of some pan India films recently – like RRR, Master, Pushpa and more, there has been a huge banter on social media regarding South films vs Bollywood films. In fact, many are of the view that Bollywood is threatened by the South Indian films that are currently earning great numbers at the pan India box office.

While chatting with BollywoodLife, Ajay Devgn got candid about whether Bollywood is feeling threatened by South movies or if it is only a perception created through social media. The Runway 34 actor said, “The same thing was said about Hollywood some time ago, but nothing happened.”

Ajay Devgn continued, “So, these things will always be spoken about, but there’s no question that Bollywood will continue doing well. More importantly, it’s important to stop seeing our films from different regions like the North or South or some other place and just see them as movies from India.”

Ajay led and directed Runway 34, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, and Aakanksha Singh, and is all set to release next Friday, April 29. The thriller will be clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2.

Besides Runway 34, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming next also includes Bholaa starring himself and Tabu. A remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, the Dharmendra Sharma directorial is all set to release on March 30, 2023.

Do you think Bollywood is threatened by South Indian cinema? Let us know in the comments below.

