Ever since Bollywood actress Amrita Rao along with her husband RJ Anmol launched their YouTube channel, Couple of Things, they have been revealing some unknown facts about them. After recalling RJ Anmol auditioning for Shahid Kapoor’s role in Ishq Vishk, the couple has made some spine chilling revelations about their personal life.

After getting hitched in May 2014, RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao embraced parenthood in 2020 when they welcome their first baby- a boy. Now months later, the couple had made a spilling revelation about their baby.

RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao’s latest video has been doing the rounds of social media for all the sad reasons. The couple in their new clip opened up about the pregnancy struggles they faced while trying to have a baby. The video opens with Amrita saying that after 3 years of visiting a gynaecologist’s clinic, they were asked to opt for IUI, but it didn’t work out for them. However later, Anmol and Amrita revealed that they even opted for surrogacy.

Amrita revealed in a video, “It was a big decision for us and we were thinking about it. Frankly, I was like haan haan mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai. Of course, there are many factors that the baby will get a lot of qualities of that surrogate mother and not what the original mother can give to the baby.” Amrita Rao futher added, “It still breaks my heart. Aspiring parents, I don’t think you need to be so emotional…This is not in our hands. Baccha karna chahiye bhi ya nahi (Should we even have a child). Will we be able to bring up babies with the hectic lives we have? Zaroori hai ya nahi (Is it important)?”

Such a heartbreaking thing to hear, isn’t it?

