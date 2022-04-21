Ajay Devgn & Kajol’s daughter Nysa is one starkid who has been grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. Ms Devgn, who celebrated her 18th birthday yesterday – April 20, often makes the news, thanks to her amazing fashion sense. But will she enter Bollywood? Will she make herself a name like her parents??

A celebrity astrologer was recently asked if the stars and planets are in the right place for Ajay and Kajol’s daughter to make her B-town debut. From when she is most likely to debut to how the journey will be post that, here’s all the pandit had to say.

Recently, BollywoodLife connected with the celebrity Astrologer Anant Patwa and asked the pandit questions pertaining to whether Nysa Devgn making a career in Bollywood. Talking about the starkid’s Bollywood future, the astrologer revealed that her moon sign is Scorpio and both her Sun and Venus are intensely in position. He said, “While Sun is the star of success, Venus is the star of glamour and appearance. Both of them are excellently placed.”

While the astrologer said that the Sun and Venus are in good positions, he also stated that Nysa Devgn’s moon in Scorpio is a bit disturbed. Anant Patwa added that Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has to take care of her health and should also control her temper. Anant Patwa in his prediction advised Nysa to wear a pearl.

But when is she likely to enter Bollywood? The Astrologer, after consulting Nysa’s Astro charts said that the soon-to-be celebrity might make her debut in the world of films in 2023. The Astrologer stated, “Her Mars is also well-placed. I can foresee a good career in Bollywood. After 2023, she will prove herself in front of the world. Nysa Devgn will make her parents proud. A great journey starts for her in 2023.”

All the best for the journey ahead Nysa Devgn.

