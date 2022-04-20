Actor Arun Kushwah is also a comedian and YouTuber. Recently, he was seen playing the character of Ghanti in the latest film, ‘Dasvi’.

Arun played the role of Ghanti, a jail mate who teaches mathematics to Abhishek to get good scores in the exam.

Talking about the experience of shooting with Abhishek Bachchan, Arun Kushwah said: “Abhishek Sir is so calm and friendly that he made it very comfortable for the entire crew to work with him. I was very nervous at the start, but his humble and humorous attitude made it very easy for me to act scenes with him. He even responded positively whenever I made any suggestions or improvisations on a particular scene.”

Arun added: “I used to add or improvise the character of Ghanti at the time of shoot, which is always appreciated by Abhishek and he used to motivate me to put my best before the camera”.

He further shared that the chemistry between Gangaram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan) and Ghanti was properly explained to him by Tushar Jalota, the director of the movie.

“I had several discussions with Tushar Sir about the character Ghanti and he asked me to work on enhancing the portrayal of the character Ghanti. Overall, it was a great experience and learning for me to work with Tushar Sir and Abhishek Sir,” Arun Kushwah concluded.

Arun Kushwah is popularly known for his roles in movies like ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Chopsticks’. Currently, he is being praised for his role of Ghanti in the film ‘Dasvi’, produced by Maddock. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur.

