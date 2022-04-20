Ever since Shweta Tiwari’s darling daughter Palak Tiwari got snapped with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, rumours of them dating sparked. The star kids were snapped exiting an eatery together. Soon after paps clicked the duo made an exit, Palak was seen hiding her face. Later, news of their romance spread like wildfire and the star kids were yet to comment on their viral date night.

Palak Tiwari during her latest conversation has finally reacted to the viral pictures and revealed from who she was hiding her face and why!

Palak Tiwari in her latest interaction with RJ Siddharth Kanan revealed that she tried to hide her face not from paps but from her mother Shweta Tiwari. She said, “I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like ‘mummy there’s so much traffic. I am on my way home’ and she was like ‘fine.’ Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like ‘s**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,’ and the second she sent me that picture and said ‘you bl***y liar.’ I am like I’m sorry.’”

“I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else.” Palak added about Ibrahim, “We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all,” Palak added.

Shweta’s daughter went on to address her romance rumours too. She said, “It’s just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it.”

Earlier a report in BollywoodLife stated that Ibrahim Ali Khan had called Palak’s ‘hiding face’ act childish. It was reported that since that day the duo maintained distance and even called off their friendship.

