TV star Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses of all time. Along with her, even her daughter Palak Tiwari has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Every time the star kid and the budding actress posted a photo on social media, she takes social media by storm. Palak’s music video Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu was recently some time back and it became rage amongst the audiences.

Palak Tiwari also shot for something special with Varun Dhawan- BTS pictures and videos which surfaced on the web and went viral in no time.

Every time the mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari get snapped together or post a picture together fans refrain to call them mother and daughter but often call the actress Palak’s elder sister. In the recent interview, Palak opened up about the same and revealed how she’s been always proud of her ‘hot’ mom.

Palak Tiwari told RJ Siddharth Kanan, “In fact when I was younger also, I’ve loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like ‘oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her. I used to be like, ‘huh, yeah, that’s my mom, so.’ I used to feel very cool. To date it’s like that, I was like ‘that’s my mom.’ I am very proud of it.”

Palak further added that a couple of times her guys have confessed to having a crush on her mother and actress Shweta Tiwari following she has even yelled at them. Calling it the ‘weirdest thing’ junior Tiwari said, “I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They’ve not said that they have a crush on her, they’re like ‘dude your mom is quite hot huh’ and I was like ‘you say this and now my mom is gonna bellow (beat with a rolling pin) like that.’”

“So for her everyone my age is like ‘beta’ and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say ‘Shweta, you are so hot,’ she is like, ‘eh, nikal isko (throw him out),'” she added further.

Well, we can totally feel Palak Tiwari’s friends, don’t you? After all who wouldn’t call Shweta Tiwari hot?

