Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is well known for her appearance in films like Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti, Pagalpanti and many more. She is also acclaimed for winning the maximum beauty titles in India. She has been in the headlines for the past few days.

After making a mark in Bollywood, the Diva is all set to debut in Hollywood with a film which will be directed by 365 Days famed director Barbara Bialowas. Titled Renata Fonte, the film will be released on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Interestingly, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the lead role in the Netflix film opposite Michele Morrone. The actress even took to Twitter and shared a picture of an event with Michele Morrone in Dubai to announce the project last month.

Take a look at the Tweet below:

Soon after she made the announcement, it became the talk of the town. Now a video from the same event is also going viral on social media. A netizen seemingly unearthed the old video wherein, Urvashi is seen in an animated conversation with Michele. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was how she shook 365 days actor’s hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 | 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 | 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝘆 (@naughtyworld_)

Several users pointed out the excitement that Urvashi Rautela expressed in the interaction. A user wote, “baby leke hi maanegi 😂😂” while another user commented, “Control nhi hota😂”. A third user left a comment, “Urvashi Urvashi take it easy urvashi😂”

Meanwhile, Urvashi will be collaborating with American singer and songwriter, Jason Derulo. Gaurang Doshi will be producing the song. Considering the stature of the collab with two stars in one frame, fans expect nothing less than a global chartbuster.

So are you guys excited about Urvashi Rautela’s collab with 365 Days famed Michele Morrone? Let us know in the comments.

