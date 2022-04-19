Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may have opted for a low-key wedding but it was grand in its own way. From their Sabyasachi wedding lehenga to the guest vans, everything was lavish. And so was the demand by the bridesmaid who asked for a whopping 1 lakh. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, there’s a tradition of ‘Juta Chupai’ where the bridesmaids hide the shoes and in order to get it back, the groom has to fulfil their demands. As per reports, Alia’s girls had demanded a sum of 11.5 crores from Ranbir but after a lot of negotiations, they settled for 1 lakh.

Now, as more pictures from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding surface online, the Brahmastra actor could be seen holding a pledge note in one of the pictures. He is posing alongside all of the actress’ bestfriend with a note that reads, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia pledge to give all the bridesmaids…”

The note did not mention the final deal or total sum that the girls finalized. However, netizens have invited a meme fest as they joke about the huge differences in the money that Ranbir Kapoor will be splurging vs bridesmaids in real life receive.

A netizen commented, “Ladki waalon ke side se 11.5 crore ka demand kiya gya sirf joote ka😂😂😂hmmm log to 2-3 hazar me khush”

Another joked, “Haan kitna bada player hai , dekho toh hmara jija”

“Hume Alia mil jaye kaafi hai,” a user wrote.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will not shoot for Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will probably return to the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani!

