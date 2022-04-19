Getting into the entertainment industry with your own struggle is considered huge. However, there are actors who entered showbiz on their merits despite being a son/daughter of a prominent personality. Vivek Oberoi’s journey was also similar and in a recent interview, the actor recalled his first horrible audition and revealed how Ram Gopal Varma roped him in Company. Scroll down below to know more.

The 2002 gangster film made him come into the limelight for which he even won best debut awards in several award functions. Post this he worked on several hit films like Road, Dum, Saathiya, Yuva, Shootout at Lokhandwala and many more. He was last seen in the 2019 film PM Narendra Modi and Amazon Prime series Inside Edge season 3.

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Vivek Oberoi spoke about when a filmmaker rejected him. The actor recalled, “He kept looking at me and said, ‘You can never make it.’ He then opened a drawer, pulled out a picture of a model, who was making his debut that year, placed his picture on the table and said, ‘Look at him. This is a star.’ Ironically, nothing happened to his career. But I remember that audition so clearly because it was so harsh. It was very personal. But yes, that made me stronger.”

Further, Vivek Oberoi also spoke about his father Suresh Oberoi’s big plans of launching him in an Abbas-Mustan film. However, with a lot of courage, the actor rejected his offer as he wanted to work with his own talent.

He added, “When Company happened, it happened on my own merit, which felt like a victory. When I won the Best Debut and Best Supporting award in several shows, I saw tears of joy and pride in my father’s eyes. He knew what I went through in that year and a half of soul crashing experiences. I walked on fire but it all came to fruition.”

Although Vivek Oberoi worked with Ram Gopal Varma in Company, but that wasn’t their first meeting, the actor shares, “RGV for me was and still is a legend. My first meeting with him was in the basement of UTV where I used to be the struggling voice artist. I used to dub English movies and TV shows in Hindi and vice-versa. So, when Satya was being dubbed in English and I was chosen for it. That was the first time I met RGV.”

“He complimented my voice and my work. I wanted to tell him so many things but couldn’t. Years later, when I got to know he was doing Company, I somehow met him and got my first unintentional break. When I got the part, I remember my first scene was with Ajay Devgn. He was such a big star. I was a huge fan of him.”

When asked about his first interaction with Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi spoke about being petrified because the filmmaker wasn’t instructing him anything, he said, “I remember being unsure because he was giving instructions to a lot of people around him but he wasn’t telling me anything. I was like, ‘Why he is not giving me feedback? What am I doing wrong?” By the time it was lunch break, I was petrified and demoralised. I was like, ‘What if he throws me out? Mera career shuru hone se pehle hi khatam na hojaye kahin.’”

“I couldn’t eat. I was standing there and almost like it happens in the movies, a hand landed on my shoulder. When I turned around, it was RGV. He looked into my eyes and said, ‘If I don’t like what you are doing, I will tell you. If I don’t tell you anything it means I like what you are doing.’ I was in so much joy after that moment because he is the man who made incredible films like Satya, Rangeela and Shiva.”

