It’s been barely a few days after his much-hyped wedding with Dear Zindagi star Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor is already back to work to fulfil his professional commitments.

The actor was recently spotted in the Andheri area of Mumbai where he was seen sporting a blue plaid shirt and beige pants.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. The love story, which started on the sets of the duo’s upcoming film Brahmastra finally came to fruition as the two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly 50 guests.

Incidentally, the first part of Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra is all set to arrive in cinemas on September 9.

Post the wedding ceremony, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share the love and joy with her followers as she wrote in the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home � in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.”

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together � memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the caption further read.

