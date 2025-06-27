It was in 1975, that Indian Cinema got one of its most iconic films. On August 15, 1975, Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay arrived at the box office. Written by Salim Javed and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, the film turned historic, running in the theaters for the longest time in the history!

When Jai-Veeru Lost The Battle!

While Jai-Veeru and their friendship, which started on a disappointing note in the theaters, eventually won within the first weekend, the film faced an unexpected box office clash, and Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra’s film lost this box office clash!

Sholay VS Jai Santoshi Maa Box Office – Who Won The Clash?

On August 15, 1975, Sholay clashed at the box office with Jai Santoshi Maa! While Ramesh Sippy’s film opened at the box office with 8 lakhs, Jai Santoshi Maa gave a tough fight, opening at the box office at 7 lakhs! Sholay, was mounted on a budget of 2.5 crore at the box office, and it earned a profit of 500% against a lifetime collection of 15 crore.

Jai Santoshi Maa’s Profit Higher Than Sholay!

Jai Santoshi Maa was made on a budget of only 30 lakh and collected 5.25 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 1616%. The devotional film became the most profitable Bollywood film that was released on Independence Day, and the record still stands unbroken, with Stree 2 challenging it but failing to reach its target!

Where To Watch Jai Santoshi Maa

Directed by Vijay Sharma, the devotional film streams on Zee 5. It stars Kanan Kaushal, Bharat Bhushan, Anita Guha & Trilok Kapoor. Rated 6.5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Sathyavati is a great devotee of Santoshi Maa. But when Narada decides to test her devotion, she faces several challenges in her life.”

Where To Watch Sholay

Rated 8.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Ramesh Sippy‘s film says, “After his family is murdered by a notorious and ruthless bandit, a former police officer enlists the services of two outlaws to capture the bandit.” It is streaming on Prime Video in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

