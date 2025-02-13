Amitabh Bachchan is a name most synonymous with Indian cinema. Over the past five decades, Big B has defined stardom and versatility again and again. Aptly referred to as the “Shahenshah of Bollywood,” Bachchan’s journey from struggling actor to global icon is nothing short of legendary. His towering performances in films like Sholay (1975) and Deewar (1975) cemented his status as the “angry young man” of Indian cinema. These films not only transformed his career but also redefined the Bollywood narrative with their stories and memorable characters.

Interestingly, these iconic roles, which became the cornerstone of Bachchan’s legacy, almost went to another veteran of Bollywood. Before Amitabh immortalized Vijay in Deewar and Jai in Sholay, these roles were initially offered to Shatrughan Sinha, who was a bigger name in Bollywood at the time than Bachchan. However, Sinha declined these opportunities and the reins of destiny changed Bollywood history forever.

Shatrughan Sinha turned down Sholay & Deewar and has regretted the decision

Shatrughan Sinha, known for his powerful screen presence and baritone voice, was a leading name in the 1970s. With hits like Kalicharan and Dostana, Sinha had proved himself as a bankable actor. However, in a surprising twist of fate, two of Bollywood’s most celebrated films, Sholay and Deewar, were first offered to him before eventually landing in Amitabh Bachchan’s lap.

In an old interview with Aaj Tak, Sinha revealed how he had to let go of these career-defining roles due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences. Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo, had envisioned Sinha as Vijay in Deewar. However, after holding onto the script for nearly six months, Sinha passed on the project, reportedly due to a disagreement over the creative direction. This decision paved the way for Amitabh Bachchan to step into the role, delivering a performance that remains iconic.

Similarly, Ramesh Sippy’s magnum opus Sholay had initially sought Sinha for the role of Jai. However, the actor’s packed schedule, coupled with his reservations about playing second fiddle to Dharmendra’s Veeru, led him to decline the offer. Bachchan, relatively new in the industry, seized the opportunity and delivered a restrained yet impactful performance. If not for his demise in the movie, fans might have had hard time accepting the fact that he was not the main lead of the movie.

While Sinha has expressed regret over these missed opportunities, he has always admired Bachchan’s work in these films. Over these decades, both Big B and Shatrughan Sinha had extraordinary careers, no matter who did what role.

