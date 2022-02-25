It’s the Birthday Of Urvashi Rautela the Bollywood youngest superstar who has paved her way internationally along with Bollywood by climbing the ladder of success every day through her hard work and dedication. Urvashi Rautela is the Queen of social media, the actress shares a glimpse from her trip to the Maldives on her special day, while also celebrating her great birthday with her family and thanking all her admirers for their warm wishes and blessings.

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and upload a video while celebrating her grand birthday celebration from the trip to the Maldives, Urvashi looks dead-drop gorgeous in her this appearance, If you’ve always underestimated the power of an all-black outfit, Urvashi Rautela’s latest ensemble may just change your mind. Urvashi is seen donning in the velvet black crop top and black mini skirt while flaunting her toned sexy body in this look the actress look alluring to our eyes and, The actor took things up a notch via her accessories, with a double-layer necklace studded with diamonds, the diamond-studded bracelet, and a pair of long diamond earrings in chain design and big diamond rings the all over jewellery was designed by the international designer Ferne One Amanto which worth the whopping amount of 1 Million Dollars, for the glam Urvashi opted for shimmery makeup with smokey eyeshadow, kohl eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara, filled-in eyebrows, slightly blushed and highlighted cheeks, and pink glossy lipstick no wonder the actress looks bombshell gorgeous.

Urvashi also uploaded a picture while celebrating her birthday at her home was beautifully decorated with balloons, cupcakes, and three-tier cake, and Urvashi is seen donning a designer black mini dress which have a one-sided shoulder in which she is looking striking beautiful Urvashi kept her tresses open with curls Urvashi Looks striking in this attire with her adoring smile and by thanking all her admirers Urvashi wrote “Thank you for all your #birthday greetings It is a beautiful day! It is a great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty I have in my life. Thanks for being a part of this great feeling! Thank you so much to all my friends and family that wished me a happy birthday. Special thanks to all my friends who are currently globetrotting who still made the effort. I got messages from South Africa, England, France, Mauritius, Colombia, and Canada! Love you all.”

We wish the actress a wonderful year ahead, filled with love and blessings, as she continues to climb the ladder of achievement each day.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

