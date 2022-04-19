Can you imagine any couple in this world who doesn’t fight? Well, that’s abnormal because with love, comes expectations. But often celebrity pairs are expected to always stay happy and show their good side. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is breaking stereotypes as she opens up about her fights with beau Karan Kundrra. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Teja and Karan locked horns multiple times in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Just not that, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was even termed ‘toxic’ by many for some of his actions. The internet was divided but who cares? Because love won at the end of the day!

Advertisement

Talking about her journey with Karan Kundrra inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi Prakash told Miss Malini, “We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us.”

Normalising fights between couples, Tejasswi Prakash continued, “And when two strong-willed individuals get together, fights are sure to occur.”

Just not that, Teja recently even spoke about how she’s never appreciated but often Karan Kundrra is given the best friend tag. She spoke about the incident when they recently made an appearance at an event and were mobbed by media persons and fans.

Because Karan was protective of her and made sure she was comfortable, many went on to call him the best boyfriend. But no one appreciates the actress for her efforts.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is leading Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Naagin 6. The show also stars Mahek Chahal, Simba Nagpal amongst others.

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is currently seen as a jailor on Lock Upp.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Treats Contestants To ‘Dhaakad’ Teaser & Calls Them ‘Fearless’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube