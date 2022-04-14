Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are shelling out couple goals ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. There have been reports of a Roka but nothing has been confirmed yet. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has time and again expressed his wish to get married but what does the astrological predictions suggest? Scroll below for some exciting details!

It is very well known that there were ample controversies regarding Karan’s aggressive attitude towards Tejasswi in Bigg Boss 15, but like any mature couple, they passed that tough phase. They post enough fodder on social media for us to presume that the couple will get married.

Koimoi consulted celeb astrologer, face reader and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to know if Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship is headed towards a marital paradise. And the predictions will leave TejRan fans excited!

“They (Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash) are steady and much in love. As per my astrological and face readings, the couple does have a wedding on their charts in another year or so. It will all go well for them as long as they concentrate on their level of communication,” shared Panditji.

Will their wedding bring a change to their respective careers? “No, both know and are aware of how they have made it till here so both will work hard on whatever projects they get. Their career will not suffer unless they presume that they can stop working for a while,” he added.

Well, this is surely a celebration that calls for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and fans!

