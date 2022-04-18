With the inclusion of India’s first-ever interactive comedy game show, ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, to its top-notch library, streaming giant Voot has added yet another feather in its cap! Ever since its launch, the reality show has been basking in praise from viewers for introducing them to a novel concept, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa unbeatable chemistry as hosts, and Friday Special Host Farah Khan’s antics featuring popular faces from the showbiz.

Advertisement

The talented trio ensures that fun, laughter, and entertainment know no bounds as they make well-known Indian celebrities take their spontaneity to a whole new level by taking part in a host of dares, pranks, tasks, and games, which have never been seen by the audience before.

Recently, ace singer Rahul Vaidya joined other celebrities on the show to participate in some fun “Khatra Khatra” challenges as a special guest. During a humorous banter, Bharti Singh called Rahul Vaidya and Arijit Singh her “favourite singers” and revealed that she fangirls over them.

When Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her about the reason behind the same, Bharti jokingly quipped, “Kyuki pata chalta hai na accha aur kharab gaane ka difference” to roast Rahul.

Advertisement

To find out how Rahul Vaidya reacted to Bharti’s epic roast of him, tune in to ‘The

Khatra Khatra Show’, streaming now on Voot Select!

Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein aur dekhiye ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’, from Monday to Friday, at 7:00 pm on Voot and 11:00 pm on Colors.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show’s Bharti Singh Recalls Not Realising She Was Pregnant For 2.5 Months Due To Her Weight: “Mote Logon Ka Pata Nahi Chalta”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube