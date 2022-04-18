Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Reveals His Mother Consumed Acid Causing Death By Suicide

Lock Upp is one of the most followed shows at the moment and its popularity has a lot to do with the frequent secrets that are revealed by the contestants. In order to save themselves from elimination, a bunch of inmates are expected to reveal an explosive secret and Munawar Faruqui was one of the people who opened up on the show recently. He shed some light on how he lost his mother years back and how deeply it scarred him.

For the unversed, the show kicked off in February this year and has been approaching the grand finale quickly. It has been experiencing record-breaking viewership numbers since the last few weeks and fans seem to have already picked their favorites, increasing the social media engagement rapidly. In the most recent episode of the show Mandana Kamiri was eliminated and only a few other are now competing for the winner’s title.

In the most recent episode of the show, Munawar Faruqui missed out on hitting the buzzer but requested host Kangana Ranaut to let him reveal his secret anyway since it has been bothering him for a long time. He starts off by mentioning how all of it happened in 2007 when he was still a kid and elaborates on the financial difficulties his family faced.

Munawar Faruqui mentioned that his mother had taken a loan worth ₹3500 and she was being pestered by the moneylenders to pay the money back. She had no support from his dad’s side of the family and she would resort to selling papad and chaklis to make a living.

Munawar further mentioned that his mother was starving for over a week before she consumed acid and decided to give her life. He mentioned how he regrets not communicating with her as it might have made a difference at that point.

Munawar Faruqui’s story left everyone including Kangana Ranaut in tears and Munawar himself couldn’t stop weeping while narrating the incident. In the promo of the show, he can be heard saying, “Meri dadi ne merko uthaya and bola ki teri mummy ko kuch ho gaya usko hospital le gaye hai. Main jaise hi hospital pahuncha toh emergency ward se usko bahar leke aa rahe the and she was screaming. I am holding her hand. Ek moment aaya jisme doctor ne aapas me baat kari aur bola ki tu haath chod de.”

