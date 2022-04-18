Bharti Singh along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently welcomed their first child. The actress returned as a host at Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan exactly 11 days post her delivery. Just not that, she is also working on her home production The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show. But people are backlashing her over leaving her son alone at home. Scroll below for her response.

Singh has previously shelved out major pregnancy goals. She has worked till the last day of her pregnancy. If one has seen her VLog, they would know that she had begun experiencing labour pain but still made it to work on the last day of her delivery. There is no doubt that the comedian is a workaholic and really passionate about her profession.

Bharti Singh has now opened up on receiving criticism over returning to work soon after her delivery. The comedian during a media interaction said, “We have immense blessings from everyone. A lot of people are appreciating me that yes she’s strong, she’s back to work. But there are a few people who have criticised me saying ‘arre baccha chod ke aagayi itni bhi kya jaldi thi’, log humesha bolte hain but humesha positive baaton ko sunna chahiye not negative.”

Defending her situation, Bharti Singh continued, “Everyone is asking me to rest and be with my baby. But sometimes you have other commitments which you can’t ignore. The Khatra Show is our dream and it is our home production, so I can’t ignore it. There are people who say ‘arre baby ko chodh ke aa gaye Woh chota hai, aisa bilkul bhi nahi hai’. I feed my baby and he has my milk. We have so many people in my family that he can never be alone. He is safe in their hands.”

Hats off to Bharti Singh for her dedication towards work!

