Bigg Boss 18 concluded its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode yesterday (October 13). And it did not impress us that much. Salman Khan avoided some essential discussions that transpired on the show and instead focused on targeting some particular contestants. However, yesterday’s episode provided a little relief compared to Saturday’s, courtesy of some of the guests who added that Entertainment Ka Tadka.

Ep 8 On Drama: 5 On 10

Bigg Boss 18’s extended Weekend Ka Vaar episode once again saw the house’s alleged Chahat Pandey come under the radar. As part of Rajkumar Rao and Tripti Dimri’s promotion of their film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, all the contestants were shown their unseen videos. Not only the host, Salman Khan, but many contestants took a dig at Chahat for being a little too ‘I, Me And Myself’ in the same.

Ep 8 On Content: 5 On 10

The OG Mallika Sherawat raised the temperatures of the Bigg Boss 18 house and how! It was an excellent idea to send her individually to promote Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She engaged in some flirtatious banter with some of the contestants and also made them do some entertaining tasks. Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh’s entry inside the house also led to some comic elements, especially involving Gunaratan Sadavarte.

Ep 8 On Emotion: 3 On 10

There were not many emotionally high-octane moments. Chahat Pandey’s conversation with Hema Sharma revealed the former’s real personality. At the same time, the ‘Chugli Trio’ aka Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik’s friendship was almost threatened with a rough patch.

Ep 8 On Hype: 2 On 10

Even though this episode was a little better than the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, sadly, it did not live up to the hype. We need Salman Khan to address some critical fights on the show and school the contestants going haywire. This one did not quite hit the bull’s eye.

Bigg Boss 18 Final Verdict: 5 On 10

The entertainment and comedic elements were elevated in the episode. But it was not up to the mark for the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Hopefully, next week will turn out to be better.

