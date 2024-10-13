Yesterday (October 12)’s episode of Bigg Boss 18 marked the first Weekend Ka Vaar of the season. All eyes were on Salman Khan schooling the contestants and taking up some necessary discussions on what happened in the past week. However, the episode did not quite land for us and came across as a snoozefest. There was a lack of entertainment nor there were any discussion on some important issues which took place during the wek gone by.

Ep 7 On Drama: 4 On 10

More than the main Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar part, the major drama between contestants Shilpa Shirodkar-Avinash Mishra and Shrutika Arjun-Vivian Dsena was interesting to watch. The kitchen duties always lead to some significant Muddas on the show. At the same time, Shrutika showcases her vulnerable side.

Ep 7 On Content: 3 On 10

Speaking about the content, we only saw some chaos ensuing in the first part of the Bigg Boss 18 episode. For reasons good, bad, or ugly, Avinash Mishra remained centered around the episode. However, we wish we could have said the same about Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar stills.

Ep 7 On Emotion: 3 On 10

Talking about the emotions, it was mainly Shrutika and Shilpa who unleashed their real vulnerable side. Shilpa had a meltdown after her fight with Avinash. While Shrutika also became emotional after Vivian Dsena asked her to be mindful of her body language while talking to him.

Ep 7 On Hype: 2 On 10

When it comes to hype, the episode was a significant disappointment, sadly. Salman chose to target contestant Nyrra Banerji out of all the contestants and it came across as forced and unnecessary. She might not be vocal but there are several other contestants or topics which need to be addressed.

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar Final Verdict: 4 On 10

We expected better from the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the season. Salman Khan did not seem much interested in addressing the main events which transpired during the week. We hope today’s episode proves to be a little better.

