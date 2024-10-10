Bigg Boss 18’s episode 4 marked the first nominations of the season. While the first two episodes were a little bit of a snoozefest, the nominations finally managed to spice things up. We can now say that Bigg Boss 18 has truly begun.

Ep 4 On Drama: 7 On 10

The nominations and some of the arguments on the episode witnessed some high-octane drama between the contestants. Chahat Pandey was the season’s alleged drama queen in the middle of them all. Almost all the contestants accused her of wearing a ‘filter.’ But good, bad, or ugly, the Durga actress managed to elevate the drama quotient in the episode.

Ep 4 On Content: 7 On 10

The content on Bigg Boss 18 episode 4 also remained top-notch. The nominations saw contestants like Vivian Dsena-Chahat Pandey and Gunaratna Sadavarte-Karanveer Mehra lock horns. While Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra got into a verbal spat.

Ep 4 On Emotion: 5 On 10

While some contestants showcased their true side, others still seemed to be wearing a facade and trying too hard. Karanveer Mehra opened up about his father’s death when he was only 10, while Muskan Bamne is struggling to open up on the show due to her introvertism. However, Sana Afreen Khan making a huge hue and cry about the food distribution on the show looked forced.

Ep 4 On Hype: 5 On 10

The show is gaining good momentum now, and the hype on social media is remaining consistent. Contestants like Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Shehzada Dhami, Shrutika, and Chahat Pandey are especially the talking points on social media for both good and bad reasons. It will be interesting to see whether this hype remains intact.

Bigg Boss 18 Final Verdict: 8 On 10

Bigg Boss 18 episode 4 has finally accelerated the show for the audience. The nominations will now witness further drama and chaos between the contestants. It will be interesting to see who will be the first contestant to exit the show.

