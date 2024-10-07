Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the running for over 16 years now and is still receiving love from the audience. Not just in India, the show is one of the longest-running sitcoms in global history, and there’s the contribution of many actors and creators behind such a success. One such is Disha Vakani, who played a pivotal role in taking the show to new heights. Unfortunately, she’s no longer a part of the show.

For those who don’t know, Disha has been associated with the show since it started in 2008. In 2017, she went on maternity leave and never returned. It was a shocker for all fans, and her absence affected the show as it led to a significant loss of viewers. To this day, fans are asking the makers about her return and the comeback of Daya’s character in TMKOC.

Back in 2021, during an interview with TOI, producer Asit Kumarr Modi was asked questions regarding the comeback of Disha Vakani as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In response, he said that the question had been asked for several years and expressed his frustration.

Asit Kumarr Modi said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back, and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya. But, right now, I don’t feel Daya’s return or Popatlal’s wedding is important.”

Even before this, and after this interview, the question about Disha Vakani’s return was asked on several occasions, and the producer and the actors reacted optimistically. They are still hoping that the actress might return to play her iconic character, but no confirmation has been given.

There have been repeated rumors about a new actress joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Dayaben, but it never happened. It seems like the makers are still positive about Disha Vakani’s comeback.

