Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed a glorious 16 years in July and is still running successfully. Undoubtedly, the show is the most iconic Indian sitcom in history, but it’s also true that the quality of the content isn’t up to the mark. Several years back, the show used to deliver some memorable and genuinely hilarious episodes, but in the last few years, the content has been nowhere near the old episodes. And this complaint was once addressed by none other than Dilip Joshi.

TMKOC started on July 28, 2008, and since then, it has given us countless memories and funny moments. Even several characters have become iconic over the years. However, with the team of writers and directors getting changed and so many years passing by, it’s obvious that the quality won’t be the same. The show has already gone beyond 4000 episodes, so it’s natural that creating genuinely hilarious situations isn’t that easy.

Talking about the same, Dilip Joshi once got candid during a podcast with Sorabh Pant. Addressing the degrading quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he said, “Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show, and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes).”

Dilip Joshi further called Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a ‘factory’ of episodes. He quoted, “Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day, writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humor is concerned.”

Meanwhile, in other news, Palak Sindhwani has left TMKOC and been replaced by Khushi Mali. She’ll be seen in an episode on October 7. Khushi has previously worked on the show Saajha Sindhoor and has appeared in several digital advertisements.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Thangalaan: OTT Deal Worth 40% Higher Than Chiyaan Vikram’s Salary To Be Canceled By Netflix?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News