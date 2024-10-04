In the last few days, we heard about Palak Sindhwani bidding goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And now, it’s official that the actress won’t be a part of the show anymore and she has been replaced by a young actress. Yes, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has roped in a new actress to continue Sonu’s legacy within the Tapu Sena and Gokuldham Society.

Sonu Bhide has been an integral part of TMKOC and is known for her intelligence, kindness, and leadership within the Tapu Sena. Over the years, she has been a beloved character, and her strong bond with Tapu and the rest of the group has made her a fan favorite. At first, Jheel Mehta essayed this character from 2008-2012. She was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali from 2012-2019. In 2019, Palak joined the show, and now, as she has taken an exit, Khushi Mali has stepped into the role, and she is expected to uphold these qualities while bringing her own unique charm and energy.

Asit Kumarr Modi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s creator, said, “Sonu is a vital part of the Tapu Sena, and her presence has always embodied intelligence, leadership, and warmth. Casting Khushi Mali was a careful decision, and we believe she perfectly captures these traits. We, at Neela Film Productions, are excited to welcome Khushi and will fully support her as she brings this character to life. We hope our audience will give her the same love they have shown to the show and its characters for the past 16 years.”

Khushi Mali shared her enthusiasm, stating, “Portraying Sonu Bhide, such a beloved character, is an incredible opportunity. I am grateful to Neela Film Productions and Asit Kumarr Modi for showing confidence in me. Sonu has so many wonderful attributes, and I am genuinely excited to connect with the audience and build a strong bond with them.”

With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now in its 16th year and over 4,000 episodes, the show continues to resonate with viewers through its humor, relatable stories, and heartfelt social messages. Khushi Mali’s arrival as Sonu Bhide promises to bring fresh excitement and adventures as she rejoins the Tapu Sena and continues her journey in the Gokuldham Society.

Khushi Mali, a relative newcomer, has previously worked on the show Saajha Sindhoor and has appeared in several digital advertisements. Her role as Sonu marks a new chapter in her career and ensures that the character’s legacy lives on.

Viewers can tune in to Sony SAB and watch the exciting new journey of Sonu Bhide unfold in Gokuldham from Monday, 7th October 2024 onwards at 8:30 pm.

