This week, we have chosen only two entries for the theatrical release category. However, there are numerous options available on OTT platforms. Sony LIV brings you a murder mystery set in the 1970s, Netflix showcases Vijay’s latest film, JioCinema explores the challenges of gay acceptance, Apple TV+ presents a dark comedy investigation series, and you can rent Marvel’s latest blockbuster on YouTube. If none of these options interest you, we have a special recommendation waiting for you. Keep scrolling for movie titles and additional information.

Watch on the Big Screen

Joker: Folie à Deux

In this highly anticipated sequel to Joker 2019, Arthur Fleck finds himself confined within the walls of Arkham Asylum. Amidst his struggles to come to terms with his Joker persona, he unexpectedly forms a deep bond with Harley Quinn, leading to a profound connection that transcends their shared experiences within the asylum.

Swag (Telugu)

Swag takes us on a journey through time, exploring the male-dominated Swaganika dynasty from 1551 onwards. In this dynasty, kings relentlessly pursue male heirs while navigating various timelines that intertwine their fates.

Available on OTT

Sony liv

Manvat Murders (Hindi)

Manvat Murders focuses on the early 1970s, when a village is haunted by the gruesome murders of four children and three women sacrificed to a dark deity in a tree. Can the police unravel the mystery?

Netflix

The Greatest of All Time (Tamil)

Vijay plays dual roles as Gandhi, a member of the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad, and his son Jeevan. While stationed abroad, Gandhi is devastated by news of Jeevan’s death. However, years later, he is shocked to find Jeevan alive. As they return home, mysterious incidents involving squad members push Gandhi into a perilous search for the truth.

Heartstopper – Season 03 (English)

Heartstopper is a poignant British LGBTQ coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that blends heartfelt moments with light humor. It was adapted from the webcomic of the same name. The central narrative revolves around the evolving relationship between Nick and Charlie.

Trouble (Swedish)

Wrongfully imprisoned for murder, a divorced salesman faces a chaotic prison life when fellow inmates mistake him for a pilot who can help them escape.

The Platform 2 (Spanish)

The Platform 2, the sequel to The Platform, is a satirical sci-fi film set in the Vertical Self-Management Center, a towering prison. In this facility, two prisoners occupy each floor, and every day, a floating platform descends, delivering food to the inmates.

It’s What’s Inside (English)

During a pre-wedding celebration, a twisted game unfolds, dragging a group of friends into a chilling nightmare.

CTRL (Hindi)

In CTRL, A popular influencer’s life spirals out of control when she uncovers her partner’s infidelity.

Jio cinema

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani (Hindi)

Two young gay men fall in love while facing the struggles of gaining acceptance in Amar Prem ki Prem Kahani.

Prime video

House of Spoils (English)

In House of Spoils, in the midst of launching her inaugural restaurant, a talented chef finds herself entangled in a whirlwind of kitchen chaos, an untrustworthy investor, overwhelming self-doubt, and an enigmatic spirit determined to undermine her success.

The Tribe (Hindi)

This reality TV show unfolds in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, showcasing a dynamic group of Indian influencers on their quest to achieve international stardom.

The Legend of Vox Machina (English)

In this season, our valiant heroes embark on a treacherous journey through hell, facing off against the formidable dragon Thordak and his relentless army, all in a daring mission to liberate Exandria from the tyrannical grasp of the dragon.

Apple TV Plus

Where’s Wanda? Season 1 Episodes 1&2 (Deutsch)

In this dark comedy, Dedo, Carlotta, and their tech-savvy son Ole surveil their suburban neighborhood to locate their vanished daughter Wanda. They unravel a web of scandalous secrets among their unsuspecting neighbors.

Zee5

The Signature (Hindi)

An elderly man fights against overwhelming odds to save his critically ill wife while facing financial and emotional turmoil in Anupam Kher starrer The Signature.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Hold Your Breath (English)

In the setting of the 1930s, Hold Your Breath delves into a psychological horror-thriller where a mother’s apprehension grows as she believes a malevolent presence lurking within the dust storms poses a threat to her family.

Now Available for Rent

YouTube

Deadpool & Wolverine (English)

In a quest across the multiverse, Deadpool ventures to locate an alternate Wolverine as his own timeline crumbles following the demise of Logan. You can rent it from YouTube for INR 690.

Special Recommendation

Prime Video

Fast Charlie

Pierce Brosnan takes on the role of a vengeful hitman in Fast Charlie, a film adaptation of Victor Gischler’s novel Gun Monkeys, as he sets out to avenge his boss and crew who were tragically slain in a brutal attack.

Must Read: Aranmanai Film Franchise On OTT: Your Guide To Stream All The Four Horror-Comedy Movies Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News