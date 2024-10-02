The Greatest Of All Time On OTT: As Thalapathy Vijay Aims To Destroy 'Maharaja' Vijay Sethupathi With 20M Record

Thalapathy Vijay’s second last outing on-screen – The Greatest Of All Time, is still running in the theaters. However, as the film enters its last leg at the box office, it has already arrived on OTT sooner than you expected. The film that was released on September 5 2024, is streaming online from October 3, 2024.

Where To Watch The GOAT

The GOAT, helmed by Venkat Prabhus, is streaming on Netflix from October 3 in all Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi along with English subtitles, and fans are sure excited to watch the film in their home.

Will The Greatest Of All Time Destroy Maharaja’s Record

While Thalapathy Vijay’s film has set many records at the box office, it is all set to break records on OTT as well. The biggest record it might be eyeing is a viewership of more than 19.7 million, recorded by Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja as the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2024.

Maharaja, in its opening week on Netflix, garnered a viewership of a massive 3.2 million since the film dropped in all languages on Netflix itself. Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT has followed the route and arrived on Netflix in all languages. It would be interesting to see if The GOAT surpasses Vijay Sethupathi’s opening week numbers of Maharaja on Netflix and the total views garnered by the thriller film as a whole.

Here are the top 10 most-watched films of 2024 on Netflix.

1. Maharaja: 19.7 million

2. Crew: 17.9 million

3. Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million

4. Shaitaan: 14.8 million

5. Fighter: 14 million

6. Animal: 13.6 million

7. Sector 36: 12.1 million

8. Maharaj: 11.6 million

9. Dunki: 10.8 million

10. Bhakshak: 10.4 million

The GOAT Box Office Collection

The Venkat Prabhus film has managed to earn 250 crore at the box office in India and 449 crore worldwide.

