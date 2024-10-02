The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Week 2: Jr NTR's Devara Team Delivers Luck With 50% More Views Than Alia Bhatt's Debut Episode!

The Great Indian Kapil Show has already aired its second episode that featured the cast of Devara. While the episode had Jr NTR trying to be funny and speak Punjabi, it also had Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor sharing anecdotes from their personal lives. The verdict for this episode that streamed on Netflix is finally out!

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week that featured the cast of Devara, Kapil Sharma and his team breathed a sigh of relief performing better than the debut episode. While Alia Bhatt’s premiere episode garnered 1.2 million views in the debut week, Jr NTR’s episode offered 50% more views with 1.8 million views.

Jr NTR Brings Luck To Kapil Sharma’s Team

While in the debut week that featured the cast of Jigra, Kapil Sharma’s show secured a global rank at number 8; Jr NTR has brought him luck, climbing up two spots this week, trending at number 6 globally with 4.1 million viewing hours in total.

Season 1 Performed 70% Better!

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 featured Ranbir Kapoor & his family in the first episode and Rohit Sharma with his teammates in the second episode. The two episodes in total garnered 5.1 million views, 70% higher than the total 3 million views of Alia Bhatt & Jr NTR’s episodes.

While season 2’s premiere episode featuring Alia Bhatt garnered 1.2 million views, Ranbir Kapoor’s first episode in season 1 garnered 2.5 million views. On the other hand week 2 in season 2 featuring Jr NTR brought 1.8 million views compared to week 2 of season 1 ft. Rohit Sharma brought 2.6 million views and one of the highest-viewed weeks in the history of the show.

Will Rohit Sharma Bring Luck?

Rohit Sharma, along with his teammates, would yet again feature in the third episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. It would be interesting to see if he creates history by yet again delivering the most-viewed week of this season, just like he did last year.

