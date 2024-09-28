Another episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show dropped tonight, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor promoting their recently released film Devara. While Saif looked way too confused about too much happening on the show, NTR tried pumping up his spirit. Janhvi took the backseat and let the juniors take the lead.

There’s a moment in the show when Krushna Abhishek cracks a joke at Kiku Sharda’s expense, saying, ‘Netflix ke zamane par Kiku wale jokes maar raha hai.’ Well, honestly, I am scared to admit, but I am sure we all felt it! Especially when we have been watching Krushna Abhishek shine in another comedy show called Laughter Chefs, airing on Jio Cinema, which, IMO is an absolute cracker!

Baahubali Saves The Ship!

After the premiere episode, taking off with little bumps, this episode of The Great Indian Indian Kapil Show gets saved by Krushna Abhishek playing Rajmata and Kiku Sharda playing Katappa in a hilarious Baahubali spoof. While there were good punches, this act saved this ship for tonight.

But here’s a little problem. A comedy show with guests needs to involve them rather than making them sit as an audience while one performs. Something that exactly happened in today’s episode where Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor turned into mere spectators for a good 20 minutes of the show!

Still Placing Bets!

I still put my hopes on Rajiv Thakur since I have followed his comedy for a long time, but something’s off for him on this show. It’s either the timing or the writer writing his set since he got a good screen time in this episode, but it was a flat gig. (Also, what is Soundous doing on a comedy show is something I am trying to figure out.)

The Savior, Yet Again!

Sunil Grover is man who must get his due as an artist. The man is a chameleon. Tell me something he can’t pull off, and I might have thought of SS Rajamouli. But this man pulled that off so smoothly that I am surprised if this level of accuracy still exists in mimicry! Overall, the show, despite hiccups, entertained through some parts while it struggled through the rest.

2.5 stars!

