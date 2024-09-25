Kapil Sharma’s Netflix series The Great Indian Kapil Show started its second season with the Jigra team – Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar. The verdict for the premiere episode that had brilliant callbacks to Ranbir Kapoor’s first season, is here.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Week 1

In the first week, the comedy show made its debut on Netflix’s global top 10 list, occupying the 8th spot with 1.2 million views and 1.4 million viewing hours. This is much less than what Ranbir Kapoor’s premiere episode garnered in the first season.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Season 1 Episode

The show in season 1 premiered with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The episode introduced Sunil Grover back in the team and garnered a viewership of 2.5 million with a global rank of 3 in the top 10 list.

Alia Bhatt Falls 1.3 Million Short!

While the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 had its pros and cons, it was heartfelt and entertaining. But despite narrating Raha – Ranbir stories, Alia Bhatt’s season 2 debut episode fell short of 1.3 million views. One of the reasons for this might be the buzz of the season that was kept on the lower side!

Will Jr NTR Turn Tables?

After this lukewarm debut episode, the show is gearing up to welcome Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan. The promo already looks interesting, with some cute banter amongst the lead cast and the RRR superstar having heartfelt and cute Hindi conversations. The episode might turn the tables for Kapil Sharma, who is looking at Jr NTR’s global stardom and creating magic!

The Great Indian Kapil Show S1

The season 1 aired 13 episodes which in total garnered at least 15 million views or more. It would be interesting to see if season 2 matches the hype and buzz created by season 1 with its interesting lineup.

