Looking for where to stream all four movies from the Aranmanai film franchise on OTT? We’ve got you covered. This Tamil horror-masala series, directed by Sundar C, who also plays key roles in the films, features different characters and storylines in each entry. While the movies are not interconnected, they all revolve around the common theme of a haunted house and follow a similar plot structure. Let’s dive in and find out where you can enjoy these films on OTT.

Aranmanai (2014)

The Tamil version of Aranmanai is available on SunNxt, while the Telugu version, Chandrakala, can be found on the OTT streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi versions are also available on YouTube, but the title of the Malayalam version says Aranmanai (2016) instead of Aranmanai (2014). The movie features Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and Santhanam, directed by Sundar C. and Manoj Yerunkar. The plot revolves around the protagonists who return to their ancestral palace to sell it, only to encounter eerie supernatural occurrences that reveal the secrets of the property. As the story progresses, the palace is revealed to be haunted, and a vengeful spirit possesses a woman, leading to a shocking discovery and an investigation.

Aranmanai 2 (2016)

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Aranmanai 2 can be found on SunNxt. The Telugu version, Kalavathi, is also available on the OTT streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar and YouTube. Similarly, the Malayalam version, also titled Aranmanai 2, can be found on YouTube. Additionally, the Hindi version, titled Rajmahal, is also available on YouTube. Directed by Sundar C, the film features Soori, Siddharth, Trisha Krishnan, Poonam Bajwa, Hansika Motwani, and Vaibhav Reddy. The plot of the movie is similar to the first installment.

Aranmanai 3 (2021)

The Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi versions of Aranmanai 3 are on YouTube under the same title. However, the Telugu version is titled Anthahpuram. The official streaming OTT platform for the film is Zee5. Directed by Sundar C, the movie features Arya, Yogi Babu, Andrea Jeremiah, Raashi Khanna, Vivek, Sampath Raj, and Sakshi Agarwal in the cast. The plot revolves around a vengeful spirit seeking retribution against a Zamindar and his daughter.

Aranmanai 4 (2024)

Currently, Aranmanai 4 (2024) is not available in high quality on YouTube. However, you can find the original Tamil version on the OTT streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar and dubbed versions in Malayalam and Kannada, titled “Aranmanai 4.” The Telugu version is called “Baak” and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. The Hindi version can be streamed on Jio Cinema under the Aranmanai 4 title. The film features Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, Santhosh Prathap, and Motta Rajendran. The story follows a man who moves into his sister’s home, where she died mysteriously, as he cares for her children and seeks to uncover the truth behind her death.

