Gandhi: Sir Ben Kingsley's Net Worth 920% Higher Than Other Two Iconic Actors Who Played Bapu

“Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.” This was one of the most epic quotes issued by Albert Einstein about Mahatma Gandhi – a man who revolutionized this entire Nation. The man whom we called Bapu and the man whose birthday on October 2 is celebrated as International Day of Non-Violence!

Bollywood and Cinema however, did not contribute as much to Gandhi as it should have been. In fact, when we think about actors who played Father of the Nation on screen, you will very distinctively and precisely have three images from three films – Gandhi, Lage Raho Munna Bhai & Gandhi, My Father!

However, Mahatma Gandhi in the past decade contributed massively to the Indian box office, thanks to the National Holiday. Right from Bang Bang To War, October 2 has been a superb day in terms of box office collection. But we decided to explore a little the three on-screen Gandhis who turned iconic and their net worths!

Sir Ben Kingsley’s Net Worth: Mahatma Gandhi From Gandhi (1982)

Sir Ben Kingsley played Bapu in the 1982 film Gandhi, which even fetched an Oscar Award for the actor. The superstar enjoys a massive net worth of a whopping $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. In Indian value, the actor has assets worth 500 crore. The actor’s net worth is more than 920% higher than the net worth of the other two on-screen Mahatma Gandhi combined!

Where To Watch Gandhi

The film won 8 Academy Awards, including the Best Director & the Best Picture. Mounted on a budget of 184 crore, it earned almost 1000 crore worldwide. The film is rated 8 on IMDb. Gandhi is available to stream in Hindi on YouTube.

Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Net Worth: Mahatma Gandhi From Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

The next Gandhi, who is popular amongst the 90s kids and Gen Z, is from Rajkumar Hirani‘s Lage Raho Munna Bhai! The film was initially titled Munna Bhai Meets Mahatma Gandhi – Munna Bhai MMG! Dilip Prabhavalkar, a seasoned Marathi actor, played Bapu in the film and was loved by all. The actor enjoys a net worth of almost 8 crore!

Where To Watch Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is rated 8 on IMDb and is available to stream on Prime Video. Mounted on a budget of 22 crore, the film earned 75 crore in its lifetime and was superhit!

Darshan Jariwala’s Net Worth: Mahatma Gandhi From Gandhi, My Father (2007)

The third very popular actor who is remembered as Mahatma Gandhi on-screen is Gujarati actor Darshan Jariwala who played Bapu in the much-acclaimed film Gandhi My Father. The actor enjoys a net worth of around 41 crore as per various reports.

Where To Watch Gandhi, My Father

The film was based on Bapu’s relationship with his eldest son Harilal Gandhi. Rated 7.3 on IMDb the film is streaming on Zee 5. Mounted on a huge scale of 8 crore, the film earned only 3.4 crore at the box office and was a disaster. However, it gained critical acclaim once it was premiered on Television.

Upcoming Web Series On Mahatma Gandhi

Hansal Mehta is gearing up to make a biographical web series on Bapu, where Pratik Gandhi plays the leading man. The music of this web series will be composed by AR Rahman!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office 2024: 3050 Crore Expected To Be Delivered By Pushpa: The Rule, Devara & 3 Other Upcoming Biggies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News