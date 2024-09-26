Box Office 2024: 3050 Crore Expected To Be Delivered By Pushpa: The Rule, Devara & 3 Other Upcoming Biggies!

Box Office Collection 2024 has been phenomenal in terms of success and glory. While in South, Malayalam film industry crossed 1000 crore milestone worldwide in the first half, Hindi Cinema got the biggest surprise with Stree 2 racing towards a new milestone every single day. Kollywood had some brilliant 100 crore servings with Maharaja & Aranmanai 4 while Tollywood witnessed an extravaganza with Kalki 2898.

In fact, with small Sandalwood films like Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi sailed, Marathi cinema is witnessing a high level of Navra Maza Navsacha right now. Now, with the closing chapter of the year, we have 5 hugely anticipated films to bring a tsunami of numbers at the box office.

With their all-time high budgets, these hugely anticipated films are cumulatively riding on a budget of almost 1500 crore, with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule mounting on the maximum budget! Almost 3050 crores worldwide are expected to be delivered by these five highly anticipated biggies, releasing in Sep-Dec 2024!

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Budget Estimate: 500 Crore

Box Office Expectation Worldwide: 1000+ crore

Box Office Expectation: 750-850 crore

Release Date: December 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

As the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, this film continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, delving deeper into his rise in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel promises more action, drama, and Allu Arjun’s magnetic performance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, slated to hit the big screen on December 6.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Budget Estimate: 100-130 Crore

Box Office Expectation Worldwide: 450-500 crore

Box Office Expectation India: 350-400 crore

Release Date: November 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (@bhoolbhulaiyaa.movie)

Releasing on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ follows the success of its predecessor and brings back the beloved horror-comedy franchise with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this installment promises more laughs, scares, and unexpected twists. The film’s unique blend of comedy and horror is set to attract audiences in droves.

Singham Again

Budget Estimate: 250 Crore

Box Office Expectation Worldwide: 500 – 550 crore

Box Office Expectation India: 350-400 crore

Release Date: November 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Rohit Shetty returns with the latest installment in the cop universe with ‘Singham Again’ starring Ajay Devgn. ‘Singham Again’ is expected to raise the bar for action films in Bollywood with its intense stunts, high-speed chases, and memorable dialogues. Devgn’s portrayal of the fearless cop Bajirao Singham continues to be a fan favorite, and he is paired with an ensemble cast including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. The film will be released in theaters on November 1.

Kanguva

Budget Estimate: 350 Crore

Box Office Expectation Worldwide: 400 – 450 crore

Box Office Expectation India: 250-300 crore

Release Date: November 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama Tamil (@saregamatamil)

Suriya‘s upcoming film ‘Kanguva’ has generated immense buzz, and for all good reasons. This period action drama, directed by Siva, is set against a grand historical backdrop and features breathtaking visuals and a compelling storyline. Suriya’s transformation for the role and the film’s high-octane action sequences are major highlights, making Kanguva a must-watch. The film is set to release in theaters on November 14.

Devara

Budget Estimate: 300 Crore

Box Office Expectation Worldwide : 500 – 550 crore

Box Office Expectation India: 350-400 crore

Release Date: September 27

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Jr NTR‘s is already wreaking havoc at the advance sales at the box office. The film is aiming to destroy the records of RRR & Kalki 2898 AD overseas, while in India, the advance ticket sales of Devara have already hit 1 million. The film releases on September 27, worldwide.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office: Less Than 2 Crores Away From 160% Returns, All Set To Beat Profits Of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News