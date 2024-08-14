Jyothika and Suriya’s was born after they had a chance to meet on a movie set for the first time. A great deal of details about their relationship was shared by Jyothika in her 2023 interview.

Jyothika said that while doing different films together they never crossed professional boundaries. She said, “Suriya always obeyed what the directors told him during romantic scenes without taking any undue advantage.”

She also talked about how she felt tired working non-stop almost for ten years and joy filled her heart when Suriya proposed to her. For those who may not know them well yet, Surya and Jothika have been married for almost 18 years now with two kids.

“I married him the very next month without a second thought,” Jyothika added. She praised him as a sincere husband and mentioned that he could be the best example for other married men.

Meanwhile Suriya is soon to be seen in the eagerly awaited Pan India movie Kanguva. The trailer was released on August 12 and gives us a hint of the amazing, visually stunning scenes that can be expected in the film. It does so by teasing an epic battle for a story and creating an eerie atmosphere that builds anticipation. The movie is set to release on October 10, 2024. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramanium and Jagapathi Babu join him in playing key characters in the movie.

Jyothika’s last film was Srikanth, a Hindi film where she acted opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is about Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who beats all odds to make it big in his field.

Must Read: Is Nayanthara The New Host For Not Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Instead Of Simbu Or Vijay Sethupathi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News