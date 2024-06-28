Suriya and Jyothika’s journey together hasn’t always been smooth. From their initial romance to Suriya’s father Sivakumar’s initial disapproval, and their eventual marriage in 2003, their relationship has faced many challenges. Despite these obstacles they have stayed together through thick and thin.

First Meeting

Suriya and Jyothika first met on the set of the Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Suriya had already acted in a few films by then, while it was one of Jyothika’s first Tamil movies. Coming from Mumbai, Jyothika was a Hindi speaker and found it difficult to speak Tamil. Suriya played a key role in helping her feel comfortable with the language.

How Their Love Blossomed

Suriya was impressed by Jyothika’s efforts to learn Tamil and slowly feelings of affection developed between them. Both actors continued to achieve great success in their careers. In 2003, they worked together in the film Kaakha Kaakha directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. It is believed that their relationship started during the filming of this movie.

Following Kaakha Kaakha, the couple starred together in several other films, including Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Perazhagan and Maayavi.

Marriage and Challenges

Suriya and Jyothika’s relationship, though beautiful, faced challenges primarily due to external factors. Suriya’s father Sivakumar initially objected to their marriage because of religious differences. However, he eventually gave his approval.

On September 11, 2006 Suriya and Jyothika got married in Chennai surrounded by many celebrities.

Family Life

The couple has two children: a daughter and a son, named Diya and Dev respectively. Recently, due to some tension between Suriya and his father, Jyothika moved to Mumbai with their children to provide a healthy environment for their upbringing. Despite this Suriya and Jyothika remain committed to each other and continue to make public appearances together.

