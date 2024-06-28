Is Suriya And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Shelved? Here's What We Know

According to trustable sources, the production house has informed department heads that the film Karna is canceled.

The film, a high-budget endeavor worth Rs 350 crores was based on the Mahabharata character Karna with Janhvi Kapoor playing Draupadi. Reports indicate that Rs 15 crores had already been spent on pre-production and look tests.

Project Cancellation and Cast Details

Karna was to be produced by Excel Entertainment and would have marked Suriya’s debut in a direct Hindi film sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The cast also included actors like Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma and Avinash Tiwari in key roles. The film aimed to leverage the mythological epic with significant use of special effects and high-quality post-production work. It was set to release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With the shelving of this ambitious project, the actors involved are reportedly moving on to other projects. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the cancellation.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma about a cricket-loving couple. Janhvi is also set to star in Devara: Part 1 and Ulajh both slated for 2024. Devara: Part 1 will mark her debut in Telugu cinema followed by another project with Ram Charan tentatively titled RC16.

Suriya’s Upcoming Projects

Suriya is preparing for the release of Kanguva, a much-anticipated fantasy action movie directed by Siva scheduled for a 2024 release. The film includes actors like Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in their Tamil debuts alongside Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley.

Currently, Suriya is filming Suriya 44 with director Karthik Subbaraj. Additionally, he will make a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira.

